After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .253 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Farmer enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368.

Farmer has gotten a hit in 60 of 108 games this season (55.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (13.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 108), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.8% of his games this year, Farmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.6%.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 54 .280 AVG .229 .351 OBP .279 .433 SLG .392 13 XBH 13 5 HR 6 18 RBI 24 42/10 K/BB 43/11 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings