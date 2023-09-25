In Week 3 action at Raymond James Stadium, the Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith will be up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense and Christian Izien. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Philadelphia pass catchers versus the Buccaneers' pass defense.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: ABC

DeVonta Smith Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 29.8 14.9 18 57 9.41

DeVonta Smith vs. Christian Izien Insights

DeVonta Smith & the Eagles' Offense

DeVonta Smith leads his squad with 178 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 catches (out of 15 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

In the air, Philadelphia has passed for the second-lowest amount of yards in the NFL at 325, or 162.5 per game.

The Eagles are 17th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 29.5 points per game.

Philadelphia sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 28 times per game (third-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Eagles have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, airing it out two times (fewest in NFL).

Christian Izien & the Buccaneers' Defense

Christian Izien has a team-high two interceptions to go along with seven tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay's defense has been getting it done this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 497 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks 11th with three passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Buccaneers rank second in the NFL with 17 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank third in total yards allowed with 302.5 given up per game.

Tampa Bay has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Buccaneers have given up a touchdown pass to three players this season.

DeVonta Smith vs. Christian Izien Advanced Stats

DeVonta Smith Christian Izien Rec. Targets 15 9 Def. Targets Receptions 11 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.2 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 178 7 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 89 3.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 37 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 1 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

