Twins vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (82-73) and the Los Angeles Angels (70-85) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on September 24.
The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (10-10) for the Twins and Tyler Anderson (6-6) for the Angels.
Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 5-3.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 62, or 59.6%, of those games.
- This season Minnesota has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 728 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|@ Reds
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Connor Phillips
|September 19
|@ Reds
|W 7-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Fernando Cruz
|September 20
|@ Reds
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
|September 22
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Pablo Lopez vs José Suarez
|September 23
|Angels
|L 1-0
|Sonny Gray vs Kenny Rosenberg
|September 24
|Angels
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Tyler Anderson
|September 26
|Athletics
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Paul Blackburn
|September 27
|Athletics
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Joey Estes
|September 28
|Athletics
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Luis Medina
|September 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Ty Blach
|September 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
