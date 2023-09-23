The Minnesota Twins (82-72) will lean on Max Kepler when they host Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels (69-85) at Target Field on Saturday, September 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Angels are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Twins (-225). The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (8-7, 2.79 ERA) vs Kenny Rosenberg - LAA (1-2, 5.48 ERA)

Twins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 103 games this season and won 62 (60.2%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 8-5 (61.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Twins went 6-2 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have won in 32, or 39.5%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Angels have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 9th 1st

