Twins vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins (82-72) and the Los Angeles Angels (69-85) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on September 23.
The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (8-7) versus the Angels and Kenny Rosenberg (1-2).
Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 62, or 60.2%, of those games.
- Minnesota has entered 13 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 8-5 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 728.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ White Sox
|W 4-0
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|September 18
|@ Reds
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Connor Phillips
|September 19
|@ Reds
|W 7-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Fernando Cruz
|September 20
|@ Reds
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
|September 22
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Pablo Lopez vs José Suarez
|September 23
|Angels
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Kenny Rosenberg
|September 24
|Angels
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Tyler Anderson
|September 26
|Athletics
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Paul Blackburn
|September 27
|Athletics
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Joey Estes
|September 28
|Athletics
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Luis Medina
|September 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Ty Blach
