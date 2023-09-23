It'll be the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) versus the Temple Owls (2-1) in college football play at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Miami (FL) vs. Temple?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (FL) 32, Temple 21

Miami (FL) 32, Temple 21 Miami (FL) has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Hurricanes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.

This is the first time Temple will play as an underdog this season.

The Owls have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1100 moneyline set for this game.

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Temple (+23.5)



Temple (+23.5) Miami (FL) is undefeated against the spread this season.

Temple is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points once this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 68.7 points per game, 22.2 points more than the over/under of 46.5 for this matchup.

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 29 29 ATS Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Temple

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 33 33 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

