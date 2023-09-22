Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Williams County, North Dakota this week.

    • Williams County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Divide County High School at Tioga High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Tioga, ND
    • Conference: B Region 8 District 16
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bismarck Legacy High School at Williston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Williston, ND
    • Conference: A West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Trenton High School at Center-Stanton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Center, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

