Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (81-72) and the Los Angeles Angels (69-84) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on September 22.

The Twins will call on Pablo Lopez (10-8) against the Angels and Davis Daniel.

Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have won 61 out of the 102 games, or 59.8%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered four games this season favored by -275 or more and is 3-1 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 720 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule