North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Stark County, North Dakota this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Stark County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Southern McLean at Dickinson Trinity High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Dickinson, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dickinson High School at Devils Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Devils Lake, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beach High School at Richardton-Taylor High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Richardton, ND
- Conference: B Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
