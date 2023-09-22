North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Richland County, North Dakota, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Richland County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Wyndmere High School at Enderlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Enderlin, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Griggs-Midkota Titans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cooperstown, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hankinson High School at Sargent County Bulldogs Coop
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Milnor, ND
- Conference: B Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
