If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Richland County, North Dakota, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Richland County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Wyndmere High School at Enderlin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Enderlin, ND

Enderlin, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Griggs-Midkota Titans

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Cooperstown, ND

Cooperstown, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Hankinson High School at Sargent County Bulldogs Coop