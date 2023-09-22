Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Ransom County, North Dakota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    • Ransom County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Carrington High School at Lisbon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Lisbon, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wyndmere High School at Enderlin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Enderlin, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

