North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ransom County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Ransom County, North Dakota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Ransom County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Carrington High School at Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lisbon, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wyndmere High School at Enderlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Enderlin, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
