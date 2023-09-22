Root for your favorite local high school football team in Pembina County, North Dakota this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Pembina County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

North Border High School-Walhalla at North Star High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22

6:50 PM CT on September 22 Location: Cando, ND

Cando, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cavalier High School