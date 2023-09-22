North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McKenzie County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in McKenzie County, North Dakota this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
McKenzie County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Alexander High School at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mohall, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turtle Mountain Community High School at Watford City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Watford City, ND
- Conference: A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
