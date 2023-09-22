After exiting in the round of 16 of the US Open in her most recent tournament (knocked out by Madison Keys), Jessica Pegula will begin the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 against Cristina Bucsa (in the round of 16). Pegula's odds to win it all at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum are +450, second-best in the field.

Pegula at the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: September 23 - October 1

September 23 - October 1 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Pegula's Next Match

In her opening match at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, Pegula will face Bucsa on Tuesday, September 26 at 10:00 PM ET in the round of 16.

Pegula Stats

Pegula most recently played on September 4, 2023, a 1-6, 3-6 loss to No. 17-ranked Keys in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

Pegula is 48-15 over the past 12 months, with two tournament victories.

Pegula is 34-9 on hard courts over the past year, with two tournament titles.

Pegula has played 21.2 games per match in her 63 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In her 43 matches on hard courts over the past year, Pegula has played 21.2 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Pegula has won 71.3% of her games on serve, and 42.7% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Pegula has won 71.2% of her games on serve and 43.8% on return.

