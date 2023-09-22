MWC rivals will meet when the Air Force Falcons (3-0) meet the San Jose State Spartans (1-3). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Air Force vs. San Jose State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Air Force vs. San Jose State?

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Air Force 32, San Jose State 28

Air Force 32, San Jose State 28 Air Force has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Falcons have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

San Jose State has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Spartans have not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Jose State (+6.5)



San Jose State (+6.5) Air Force has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

San Jose State has two wins versus the spread in three games this year.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Air Force vs. San Jose State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in a game once this season.

There have been two games featuring San Jose State this season with more combined scoring than Friday's over/under of 45.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 61.6 points per game, 16.1 points more than the over/under of 45.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 28 28 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

San Jose State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 55.5 61.5 Implied Total AVG 39 35 41 ATS Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.