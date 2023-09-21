A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) take on the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-6.5) 60.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-6.5) 61.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has put together a 3-0-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chanticleers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Georgia State has won two games against the spread this year.

Coastal Carolina & Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds

Coastal Carolina To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Sun Belt +550 Bet $100 to win $550 Georgia State To Win the Sun Belt +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

