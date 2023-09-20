When the Cincinnati Reds (79-74) square off against the Minnesota Twins (80-72) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, September 20 at 12:35 PM ET, Elly De La Cruz will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Twins have -105 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.45 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (7-6, 3.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Twins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to wager on the Twins' matchup against the Reds but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Twins (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to take down the Reds with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Max Kepler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 20, or 57.1%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 20-15 (57.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have come away with 19 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a mark of 17-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 11th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.