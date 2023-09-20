How to Watch the Twins vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park against Bailey Ober, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 12:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 217 home runs.
- Fueled by 487 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 10th in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 715 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined 1.199 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ober (7-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.
- He has 11 quality starts in 23 chances this season.
- In 23 starts this season, Ober has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has made 23 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-6
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/17/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|9/18/2023
|Reds
|L 7-3
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Connor Phillips
|9/19/2023
|Reds
|W 7-0
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Fernando Cruz
|9/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Greene
|9/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tyler Anderson
|9/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Reid Detmers
|9/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|-
|9/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Mason Miller
