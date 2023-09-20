Wednesday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (79-74) and the Minnesota Twins (80-72) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on September 20.

The Reds will look to Hunter Greene (4-6) versus the Twins and Bailey Ober (7-6).

Twins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Twins Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Minnesota and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Twins contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Twins have won in 19, or 39.6%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win 17 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (715 total), Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Twins have the fifth-best ERA (3.89) in the majors this season.

Twins Schedule