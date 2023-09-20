Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (27-13) will visit Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (19-21) at Target Center on Wednesday, September 20. The opening tip is at 8:00 PM ET.

In Connecticut's most recent game, it fell to Minnesota 82-75 at home, with Thomas (26 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 2 BLK, 55.6 FG%) and DeWanna Bonner (24 PTS, 40 FG%, 6-10 from 3PT) leading the way. For the Lynx, Kayla McBride (28 PTS, 8 REB, 55.6 FG%, 6-11 from 3PT) and Collier (26 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 50 FG%) were the top performers.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-225 to win)

Sun (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+180 to win)

Lynx (+180 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-5.5)

Sun (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 157.5

157.5 When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Lynx Season Stats

In 2023, the Lynx are ninth in the WNBA offensively (80.2 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (85 points conceded).

Minnesota collects 34.3 rebounds per game and concede 35.2 boards, ranking sixth and ninth, respectively, in the WNBA.

The Lynx are sixth in the WNBA in assists (19.4 per game) in 2023.

With 13.4 turnovers committed per game and 12.7 turnovers forced, Minnesota is sixth and ninth in the league, respectively.

The Lynx are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

Minnesota is the worst squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.9 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%).

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx score 80.8 points per game at home, 1.2 more than on the road (79.6). On defense they concede 86.7 per game, 3.4 more than away (83.3).

This year Minnesota is averaging more rebounds at home (34.8 per game) than away (33.7). But it is also allowing more at home (35.6) than away (34.9).

At home the Lynx are averaging 20.3 assists per game, 1.7 more than on the road (18.6).

This season, Minnesota is committing fewer turnovers at home (13.2 per game) than away (13.7). But it is also forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.4) than on the road (13).

The Lynx sink fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.7) than away (6.8), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than away (32.5%).

At home Minnesota gives up 8.7 treys per game, 0.4 fewer than on the road (9.1). It concedes 36.1% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.7% higher than on the road (35.4%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Lynx have been the underdog 28 times and won 12, or 42.9%, of those games.

The Lynx have a record of 8-11, a 42.1% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +180 or more by bookmakers this season.

Minnesota is 21-19-0 against the spread this year.

Minnesota is 11-9 as a 5.5-point underdog or greater.

The implied probability of a win by the Lynx based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

