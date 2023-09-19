Tuesday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (79-73) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (79-72) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Twins will give the ball to Kenta Maeda (5-7, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Fernando Cruz (0-1, 4.05 ERA).

Twins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Twins have won 60 out of the 101 games, or 59.4%, in which they've been favored.
  • Minnesota has a record of 46-33, a 58.2% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
  • Minnesota has scored 708 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 14 @ White Sox W 10-2 Kenta Maeda vs José Ureña
September 15 @ White Sox W 10-2 Bailey Ober vs Jesse Scholtens
September 16 @ White Sox L 7-6 Pablo Lopez vs Touki Toussaint
September 17 @ White Sox W 4-0 Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
September 18 @ Reds L 7-3 Joe Ryan vs Connor Phillips
September 19 @ Reds - Kenta Maeda vs Fernando Cruz
September 20 @ Reds - Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
September 22 Angels - Pablo Lopez vs Tyler Anderson
September 23 Angels - Sonny Gray vs Reid Detmers
September 24 Angels - Joe Ryan vs Patrick Sandoval
September 26 Athletics - Kenta Maeda vs TBA

