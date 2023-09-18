Minnesota Twins (79-71) will go head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (78-73) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, September 18 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Reds have +125 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (10-9, 4.20 ERA) vs Connor Phillips - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 100 games this season and won 60 (60%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Twins have a 31-25 record (winning 55.4% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 107 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (47.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 21 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

