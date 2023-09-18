In one of the two matchups on the Serie A slate on Monday, Torino FC and Salernitana square off at Stadio Arechi.

If you are looking for live coverage of Monday's Serie A action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Salernitana vs Torino FC

Torino FC (1-1-1) travels to face Salernitana (0-2-1) at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.

Watch Hellas Verona vs Bologna

Bologna (1-1-1) makes the trip to take on Hellas Verona (2-0-1) at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.