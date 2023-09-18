North Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Grand Forks County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Grand Forks County, North Dakota, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Larimore High School at New Rockford-Sheyenne High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on September 18
- Location: New Rockford, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Larimore High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Inkster, ND
- Conference: B Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
