Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (78-71) and Chicago White Sox (57-92) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 17.

The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (7-7) versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease (7-7).

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 99 times this season and won 59, or 59.6%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 23-20, a 53.5% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 701 (4.7 per game).

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).

Twins Schedule