Minnesota Twins (78-71) will square off against the Chicago White Sox (57-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, September 17 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

The White Sox are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Twins (-160). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (7-7, 2.91 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (7-7, 4.92 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 99 times and won 59, or 59.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have a 23-20 record (winning 53.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 100 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (33%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious nine times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

