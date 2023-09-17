The Connecticut Sun host the Minnesota Lynx in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sun

Minnesota puts up just 1.2 more points per game (80.2) than Connecticut gives up to opponents (79.0).

Minnesota's 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is .

The Lynx have put together a 15-6 straight-up record in games they shoot above 43.5% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 32.5% from three-point distance this season. That's just 0.4 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (32.1%).

The Lynx are 10-8 when shooting above 32.1% as a team from three-point range.

Connecticut and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

Over their past 10 games, the Lynx are putting up 79.9 points per contest, 0.3 fewer points than their season average (80.2).

Minnesota is sinking 7.3 threes per contest with a 32.6% three-point percentage in its last 10 games, compared to its season averages of 6.8 and 32.5%.

Lynx Injuries