North Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Wells County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Wells County, North Dakota, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wells County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Park River High School at Harvey High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Harvey, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.