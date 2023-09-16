The Minnesota Twins (78-70) will look for another strong showing from a slugger on a hot streak against the Chicago White Sox (56-92) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Royce Lewis is riding a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (10-7) for the Twins and Touki Toussaint (3-7) for the White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (10-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (3-7, 5.65 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (10-7) will take the mound for the Twins, his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the New York Mets on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.48 ERA this season with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 29 games.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 21st start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Pablo Lopez vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 605 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .239 for the campaign with 159 home runs, 20th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 9-for-53 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in 14 2/3 innings this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

The White Sox will send Toussaint (3-7) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went one inning, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed a 5.65 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.

Toussaint has one quality start under his belt this year.

Toussaint enters the game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In four of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

