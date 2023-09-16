Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will take the field against the Minnesota Twins and starter Pablo Lopez on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth in baseball with 211 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota is 10th in baseball, slugging .425.

The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (695 total).

The Twins rank 14th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.90 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.201).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Lopez (10-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Lopez is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.

Lopez is aiming for his 21st straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Rays L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Glasnow 9/12/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays L 5-4 Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Kenta Maeda José Ureña 9/15/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Bailey Ober Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Touki Toussaint 9/17/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds - Away Joe Ryan Andrew Abbott 9/19/2023 Reds - Away Dallas Keuchel - 9/20/2023 Reds - Away Kenta Maeda Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels - Home Pablo Lopez Tyler Anderson

