The Boise State Broncos (0-2) face an FCS opponent, the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks sixth-worst in the FBS (549 yards allowed per game), Boise State has put up better results on offense, ranking 71st in the FBS offensively putting up 393 yards per game. North Dakota has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking third-best in points per game (46) and 10th-best in points surrendered per game (14.5).

North Dakota vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

North Dakota vs. Boise State Key Statistics

North Dakota Boise State 550 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393 (79th) 388.5 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 549 (122nd) 219 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.5 (71st) 331 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.5 (67th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (71st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has thrown for 521 yards (260.5 yards per game) while completing 76.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 27 yards with two touchdowns.

Gaven Ziebarth is his team's leading rusher with 19 carries for 181 yards, or 90.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Smith has been given 16 carries and totaled 78 yards while also gaining 47 yards through the air .

Bo Belquist has racked up 233 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Wesley Eliodor has six receptions (on six targets) for a total of 92 yards (46.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Red Wilson has racked up 90 reciving yards (45.0 ypg) this season.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 388 yards, completing 48.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 68 yards (34.0 ypg) on 11 carries.

Ashton Jeanty has 159 rushing yards on 34 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 206 yards (103.0 per game) on nine catches with two touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has caught 10 passes for 124 yards (62.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Eric McAlister has hauled in nine receptions for 95 yards, an average of 47.5 yards per game.

