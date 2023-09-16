North Dakota State vs. Central Arkansas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
When the North Dakota State Bison match up with the Central Arkansas Bears at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection system predicts the Bison will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
North Dakota State vs. Central Arkansas Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Dakota State (-19.9)
|59.2
|North Dakota State 40, Central Arkansas 20
North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bison have won once against the spread this season.
- One of the Bison's one games this season has hit the over.
Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears went 6-5-0 ATS last year.
- A total of six of Bears games last year went over the point total.
Bison vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Dakota State
|39.5
|8.5
|44.0
|7.0
|--
|--
|Central Arkansas
|41.5
|14.5
|70.0
|2.0
|13.0
|27.0
