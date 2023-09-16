The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) and South Florida Bulls (1-1) will face each other at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Alabama vs. South Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Alabama vs. South Florida?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 39, South Florida 24

Alabama 39, South Florida 24 Alabama has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Crimson Tide have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

South Florida lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Bulls have played as an underdog of or more once this season and lost that game.

The Crimson Tide have a 0.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Florida (+32.5)



South Florida (+32.5) Alabama has one win against the spread in two games this season.

This season, the Crimson Tide won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 32.5 points or more.

South Florida is winless versus the spread this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Alabama vs. South Florida matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (61.5)



Over (61.5) Together, the two teams combine for 71 points per game, 9.5 points more than the over/under of 61.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53 53 Implied Total AVG 38 38 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

South Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 70.5 70.5 Implied Total AVG 42 42 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.