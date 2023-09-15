North Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Walsh County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Walsh County, North Dakota is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walsh County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Grafton High Schools at Carrington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Carrington, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Park River High School at Harvey High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Harvey, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.