High school football competition in Walsh County, North Dakota is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walsh County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Grafton High Schools at Carrington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Carrington, ND

Carrington, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Park River High School at Harvey High School