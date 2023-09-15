The Chicago White Sox (56-91) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Twins (77-70) at 7:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober and the White Sox will counter with Jesse Scholtens (1-8, 4.44 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-8, 4.44 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will send Ober to the mound for his first start this season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 28-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

Scholtens (1-8) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed a 4.44 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.

Scholtens is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Scholtens enters the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made nine appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Jesse Scholtens vs. Twins

He meets a Twins offense that ranks 12th in the league with 685 total runs scored while batting .241 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .425 slugging percentage (10th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 210 home runs (fourth in the league).

In two-thirds of an inning over two appearances against the Twins this season, Scholtens has a 0 ERA and a 6 WHIP while his opponents are batting .750.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.