North Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Towner County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Towner County, North Dakota this week.
Towner County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
North Star High School at St. John High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15
- Location: St. John, ND
- Conference: B Region 4 District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
