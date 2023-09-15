High school football competition in Renville County, North Dakota is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Renville County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School at TGU Towner High School