North Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Mountrail County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Mountrail County, North Dakota, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mountrail County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Warwick High School at Parshall High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Parshall, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenmare High School at Stanley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Stanley, ND
- Conference: B Region 8 District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.