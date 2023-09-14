Vikings vs. Eagles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) match up against the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
As the Eagles ready for this matchup against the Vikings, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Vikings vs. Eagles Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|7
|48.5
|-300
|+240
Vikings vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats
Minnesota Vikings
- The Vikings' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 48.5 points in 12 of 17 outings.
- Minnesota's matchups last year had a 46.4-point average over/under, 2.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- Vikings posted a 7-8-1 record against the spread last year.
- The Vikings were underdogs five times last season and won once.
- Minnesota was not a bigger underdog last season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.
Philadelphia Eagles
- The Eagles' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 48.5 points seven times.
- The average total in Philadelphia's matchups last season was 45.5, three fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Eagles were 8-8-0 against the spread last season.
- The Eagles finished 14-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 87.5% of those games).
- Philadelphia had an 8-1 record last year (winning 88.9% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.
Eagles vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Eagles
|28.1
|2
|20.2
|8
|45.5
|7
|Vikings
|24.9
|7
|25.1
|28
|46.4
|12
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.4
|46.8
|45.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25
|25.1
|24.9
|ATS Record
|7-8-1
|4-4-0
|3-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|11-6-0
|7-2-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|12-0
|8-0
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-1
|1-3
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|44.2
|47
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.9
|26.6
|27.3
|ATS Record
|8-8-0
|6-2-0
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|14-2
|7-2
|7-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
