Will T.J. Hockenson cash his Week 2 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings play the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Hockenson's stats last year included 86 receptions for 914 yards and six TDs, averaging 53.8 yards, and he was on the end of 129 targets.

In four of 17 games last season, Hockenson reeled in a touchdown pass (and he had two games with multiple touchdown catches).

T.J. Hockenson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 38 0 Week 2 Commanders 7 3 26 0 Week 3 @Vikings 4 3 18 1 Week 4 Seahawks 12 8 179 2 Week 5 @Patriots 4 1 6 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 5 4 48 0 Week 8 Dolphins 4 3 80 0 Week 9 @Commanders 9 9 70 0 Week 10 @Bills 10 7 45 0 Week 11 Cowboys 9 5 34 0 Week 12 Patriots 6 5 43 1 Week 13 Jets 6 4 33 0 Week 14 @Lions 8 6 77 0 Week 15 Colts 9 3 33 0 Week 16 Giants 16 13 109 2 Week 17 @Packers 12 7 59 0 Week 18 @Bears 1 1 16 0 Wild Card Giants 11 10 129 0

