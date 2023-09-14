Will K.J. Osborn cash his Week 2 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Think Osborn will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Osborn's stats last year included 90 targets and 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five TDs.

Osborn had a receiving touchdown in five of 17 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

K.J. Osborn Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 4 3 14 0 Week 2 @Eagles 2 2 25 0 Week 3 Lions 8 5 73 1 Week 4 @Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 5 5 41 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 5 3 18 0 Week 8 Cardinals 5 2 8 1 Week 9 @Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 11 4 35 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 2 17 0 Week 12 Patriots 2 1 8 0 Week 13 Jets 3 2 17 0 Week 14 @Lions 5 5 38 1 Week 15 Colts 16 10 157 1 Week 16 Giants 4 3 17 0 Week 17 @Packers 7 7 59 1 Week 18 @Bears 6 5 117 0 Wild Card Giants 3 2 20 1

Rep K.J. Osborn with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.