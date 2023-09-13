The Tampa Bay Rays (89-57) visit the Minnesota Twins (76-69) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-7) to the mound, while Dallas Keuchel (1-1) will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.34 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 4.78 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel

The Twins are sending Keuchel (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.78 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.78, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .277 against him.

Keuchel is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Keuchel has put up four starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays' Bradley (5-7) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The 22-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 5.34, a 3.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.395.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Bradley has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

