When the Tampa Bay Rays (89-57) take on the Minnesota Twins (76-69) at Target Field on Wednesday, September 13 at 1:10 PM ET, Josh Lowe will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Twins have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-125). The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.34 ERA) vs Dallas Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 4.78 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Twins Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're looking to wager on the Twins and Rays matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 116 games this season and won 77 (66.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rays have gone 72-31 (69.9%).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Rays have a 6-1 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those games.

The Twins have a mark of 10-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Twins had a record of 2-2.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.