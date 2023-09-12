Willi Castro vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .254 with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- In 56.7% of his 97 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 5.2% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 23 games this year (23.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (39.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|.254
|AVG
|.254
|.333
|OBP
|.332
|.463
|SLG
|.343
|17
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|12
|37/13
|K/BB
|46/14
|14
|SB
|15
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 152 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Littell (3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw eight innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
