Carlos Correa and Yandy Diaz will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 203 total home runs.

Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (668 total runs).

The Twins are 16th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.207).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-9) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Ryan has recorded 13 quality starts this year.

Ryan is looking to record his 20th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets W 5-2 Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets W 8-4 Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets L 2-0 Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Glasnow 9/12/2023 Rays - Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays - Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Michael Kopech 9/15/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/17/2023 White Sox - Away Joe Ryan Touki Toussaint

