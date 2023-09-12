How to Watch the Twins vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Carlos Correa and Yandy Diaz will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.
Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 203 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage is 11th in MLB.
- The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- Minnesota has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (668 total runs).
- The Twins are 16th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.
- Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.207).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-9) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Ryan has recorded 13 quality starts this year.
- Ryan is looking to record his 20th start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Kodai Senga
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|W 8-4
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|David Peterson
|9/10/2023
|Mets
|L 2-0
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tylor Megill
|9/11/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Zack Littell
|9/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Taj Bradley
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Michael Kopech
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|9/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Touki Toussaint
