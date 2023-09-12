Matt Wallner, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .218 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 41.1% of his games this year (23 of 56), with more than one hit nine times (16.1%).

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (17.9%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Wallner has an RBI in 13 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .263 AVG .157 .391 OBP .280 .558 SLG .343 13 XBH 5 7 HR 4 20 RBI 9 39/11 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings