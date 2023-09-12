Andrew Stevenson -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Andrew Stevenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Andrew Stevenson At The Plate

Stevenson is batting .190 with a walk.

In four of nine games this season, Stevenson got a hit, but only one each time.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Stevenson has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Andrew Stevenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .000 AVG .250 .000 OBP .294 .000 SLG .250 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 2/0 K/BB 3/1 1 SB 2

