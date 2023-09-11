Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Rays Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Correa Stats

Correa has 114 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 63 RBI.

He has a .230/.312/.404 slash line so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mets Sep. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 8 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 20 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI (94 total hits).

He has a slash line of .247/.315/.471 so far this year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 9 1-for-1 1 0 3 3 vs. Mets Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 5 1-for-4 2 0 1 2

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (8-5) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 18th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Glasnow has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Sep. 6 6.0 3 1 1 14 1 at Guardians Sep. 1 7.0 7 3 3 6 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 26 6.0 1 0 0 4 2 at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 8 7 5 7 0 at Giants Aug. 14 6.0 3 1 1 7 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tyler Glasnow's player props with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.