Minnesota Twins (75-68) will play the Tampa Bay Rays (88-56) at Target Field on Monday, September 11 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (8-5, 3.07 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (7-6, 2.93 ERA)

Twins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 115 times and won 76, or 66.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have gone 76-39 (66.1%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (41.3%) in those games.

This season, the Twins have been victorious 17 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+310) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Max Kepler 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Matt Wallner 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+260) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

