Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field on Monday at Target Field against Sonny Gray, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 201 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Minnesota is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

The Twins' .242 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 664 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.202 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will hand the ball to Gray (7-6) for his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets W 5-2 Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets W 8-4 Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets L 2-0 Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Glasnow 9/12/2023 Rays - Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays - Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Michael Kopech 9/15/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease

